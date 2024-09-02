Signaturefd LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.