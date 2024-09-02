Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

