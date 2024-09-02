Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,600.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,567.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,544.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

