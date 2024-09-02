Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cadence Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

