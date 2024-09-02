Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.