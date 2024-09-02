Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teradyne by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 90,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $136.73 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.79.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

