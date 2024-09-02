Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.