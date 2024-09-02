Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

