Signaturefd LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

