Signaturefd LLC Sells 133 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 986.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

