Signaturefd LLC Sells 207 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $173.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.95. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

