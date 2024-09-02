Signaturefd LLC Sells 250 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 181.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 352.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,296 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 335,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $131.40 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.