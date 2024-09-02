Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.06) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $1.46. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Price Performance

SKIL stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.