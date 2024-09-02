Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

