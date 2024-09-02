Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Financial Comparison

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 9 0 2.60 Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paylocity and Smead Value C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $179.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Smead Value C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 14.74% 22.17% 5.13% Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paylocity and Smead Value C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $1.40 billion 6.39 $206.77 million $3.44 46.92 Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

Summary

Paylocity beats Smead Value C on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions. It provides human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; and third-party administrative solutions; employee experiences solutions, including community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and insights and recommendations solutions, such as modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.