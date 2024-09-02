Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $97.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.