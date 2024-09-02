Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Chairman Acquires $145,787.40 in Stock

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SPMC opened at $20.02 on Monday. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

