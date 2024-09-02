Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Southwestern Energy worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

