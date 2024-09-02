Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Southwestern Energy worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:SWN opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SWN
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southwestern Energy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.