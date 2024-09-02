SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

