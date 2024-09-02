SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $231.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

