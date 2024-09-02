SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 689,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,490,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

