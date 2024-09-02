SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

