SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $401,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $111.78 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $842.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

