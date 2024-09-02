SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $92.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

