SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 484,512 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 239,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

