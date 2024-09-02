Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.85 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

