Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,152,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,033 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 166,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

