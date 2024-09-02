Spire Wealth Management Has $522,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

