Spire Wealth Management Has $596,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

