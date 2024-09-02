Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,714. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN opened at $183.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

