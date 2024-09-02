Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA opened at $395.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $395.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

