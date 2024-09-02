Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 653.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,009 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $31,869,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

