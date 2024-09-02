Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,054 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

EMR opened at $105.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.