Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,161 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

