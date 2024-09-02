Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,213 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,844,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $240.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

