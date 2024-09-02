Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.