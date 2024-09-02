Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

