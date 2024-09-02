Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

