Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -269.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.