Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

