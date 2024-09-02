StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

