StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

