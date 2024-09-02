Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $4,027,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $360.42 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

