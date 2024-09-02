Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 565 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 311,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

