Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,319 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Chord Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.78.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $148.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $145.35 and a one year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

