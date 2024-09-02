Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 519,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Celsius stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

