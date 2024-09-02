Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,218 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

