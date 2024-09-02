Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,191 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $2,573,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 50.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.4 %

DEI opened at $16.00 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

