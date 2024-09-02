Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -158.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

