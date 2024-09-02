Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $114.68 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

